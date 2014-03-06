MUMBAI, March 6 Stock market index provider FTSE
Group has raised the shares of 21 Chinese and Hong Kong
companies as large caps in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan
index after its semi-annual review of indices.
The move, effective after market close on March 21, affects
Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd, ENN Energy
Holdings Ltd, China Resources Gas Group Ltd
and China State Construction International Holdings Ltd
.
Companies often see demand for their shares rise or fall
after promotion or exclusion from indices, primarily due to
funds tracking the indices in question or using them as
benchmarks, analysts say.
In its review, FTSE also upgraded Australia's James Hardie
Industries PLC and India's Tech Mahindra Ltd,
United Spirits Ltd and Dabur India Ltd.
Joining them are Airports of Thailand PCL,
Malaysia's MISC Bhd Indonesia's Indofood CBP Sukses
Makmur Tbk PT, South Korea's NCsoft Corp
and Coway Co Ltd.
To its Hong Kong Index FTSE added Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, China Everbright
International Ltd and Biostime International Holdings
Ltd.
Australia's Orora Ltd and Recall Holdings Ltd
fell out of the FTSE ASFA Australia Large Cap 50 Index
.
For more details: link.reuters.com/sek47v
Last month, index provider MSCI also reclassified some
equities, adding China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd
and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd to its global
indices.
