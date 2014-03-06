MUMBAI, March 6 Stock market index provider FTSE Group has raised the shares of 21 Chinese and Hong Kong companies as large caps in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan index after its semi-annual review of indices.

The move, effective after market close on March 21, affects Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, China Resources Gas Group Ltd and China State Construction International Holdings Ltd .

Companies often see demand for their shares rise or fall after promotion or exclusion from indices, primarily due to funds tracking the indices in question or using them as benchmarks, analysts say.

In its review, FTSE also upgraded Australia's James Hardie Industries PLC and India's Tech Mahindra Ltd, United Spirits Ltd and Dabur India Ltd.

Joining them are Airports of Thailand PCL, Malaysia's MISC Bhd Indonesia's Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk PT, South Korea's NCsoft Corp and Coway Co Ltd.

To its Hong Kong Index FTSE added Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, China Everbright International Ltd and Biostime International Holdings Ltd.

Australia's Orora Ltd and Recall Holdings Ltd fell out of the FTSE ASFA Australia Large Cap 50 Index .

Last month, index provider MSCI also reclassified some equities, adding China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd to its global indices. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)