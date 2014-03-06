* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade down 3 basis points at 8.81 percent, tracking the rupee's rally to a near three-month high. * The partially convertible rupee trading at its highest level since Dec. 12 on foreign fund inflows and after the current account deficit data. * Data post-market hours showed India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during the October-December quarter, helped by government curbs on gold imports, after two quarters in deficit. * Brent crude held steady just below $108 a barrel on Thursday, as investors looked for direction after easing geopolitical risk over the crisis in Ukraine and U.S. data suggesting weaker oil demand prompted a heavy sell-off over the past two days. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)