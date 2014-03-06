MUMBAI, March 6 * India's benchmark BSE index
rose as much as 1 percent to a record high at 21,492.49
points, surpassing the previous all-time high set on Dec. 9.
* Strong buying by foreign investors has sparked a rally across
blue chips: ICICI Bank gained 3.04 percent, while
Hindalco Industries gained 3.51 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth a net $119.46
million on Wednesday, marking a 14th consecutive day for a net
total of around $900 million, provisional exchange data showed.
* The NSE index is up 0.8 percent, just about 0.5 percent off a
record high of 6,415.25 hit on Dec. 9.
