MUMBAI, March 6 * India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 1 percent to a record high at 21,492.49 points, surpassing the previous all-time high set on Dec. 9. * Strong buying by foreign investors has sparked a rally across blue chips: ICICI Bank gained 3.04 percent, while Hindalco Industries gained 3.51 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth a net $119.46 million on Wednesday, marking a 14th consecutive day for a net total of around $900 million, provisional exchange data showed. * The NSE index is up 0.8 percent, just about 0.5 percent off a record high of 6,415.25 hit on Dec. 9. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)