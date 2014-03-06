* USD/INR 1-year forward premium trading at 510 points compared with its previous close of 513.25 points and not far from its all-time high of 525.25 points hit in November 2013. * Traders say good paying seen in the forward markets but absence of any major sellers and a rally in the spot rupee to a near three-month high keeping forward rates marginally lower. * Dollar inflows into the domestic sharemarket and the debt market seen helping the local currency. * Traders will continue to monitor flows for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)