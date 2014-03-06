MEDIA-India's auto industry body to file review petition in Supreme Court against BS-III vehicles ban - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 06 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2780/2872 2751/2852 MEDIUM 30 2900/3022 2892/3006
