Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Kiwibank Ltd

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 04, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.793

Reoffer price 100.293

Yield 0.815 pct

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0239034314

