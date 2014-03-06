BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date December 13, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Dekabank
Listing Hamburg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000A1REZY9
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.