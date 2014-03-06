BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Mar 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount 1 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 12, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.456
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Global Debt
Issuance programme
ISIN XS1044956214.
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.