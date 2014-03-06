Mar 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount 1 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.456

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Global Debt

Issuance programme

ISIN XS1044956214.

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)