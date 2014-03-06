Mar 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 86.628

Payment Date March 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 620 million

Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0858481194.

