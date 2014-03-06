Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thusrday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date March 13, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.616

Reoffer price 99.616

Yield 1.956 pct

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP pPribas & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law Dutch

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)