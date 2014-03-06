BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thusrday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
Issue Amount $1.75 billion
Maturity Date March 13, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.616
Reoffer price 99.616
Yield 1.956 pct
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP pPribas & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law Dutch
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.