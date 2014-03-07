* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.44 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index also gains 0.2 percent, signalling India's NSE index may rise to record high in premarket trading. * Asian stocks edged up and the dollar index slumped on Friday, as investors looked toward the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the session for confirmation that the U.S. employment picture has improved. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.73 billion rupees ($207.8 million) on Thursday, to mark their biggest daily purchase since Dec. 19, regulatory and exchange data show. * Foreign portfolio investors extended their buying streak to a 15th straight day totalling over $1 billion, helping BSE index rise to record high of 21,525.14 on Thursday. * Traders say U.S. nonfarm payroll data due later in the day and India's inflation data next week would be key in deciding near-term direction. ($1 = 61.2500 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)