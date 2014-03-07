* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.44 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
also gains 0.2 percent, signalling India's NSE
index may rise to record high in premarket trading.
* Asian stocks edged up and the dollar index slumped on Friday,
as investors looked toward the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
later in the session for confirmation that the U.S. employment
picture has improved.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.73 billion
rupees ($207.8 million) on Thursday, to mark their biggest daily
purchase since Dec. 19, regulatory and exchange data show.
* Foreign portfolio investors extended their buying streak to a
15th straight day totalling over $1 billion, helping BSE index
rise to record high of 21,525.14 on Thursday.
* Traders say U.S. nonfarm payroll data due later in the day and
India's inflation data next week would be key in deciding
near-term direction.
($1 = 61.2500 rupees)
