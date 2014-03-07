* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.73 billion rupees ($207.8 million) on Thursday, to mark their biggest daily purchase since Dec. 19, regulatory and exchange data show. * Foreign portfolio investors extended their buying streak to a 15th straight day totalling over $1 billion, helping BSE index rise to record high of 21,525.14 on Thursday. * Traders say U.S. nonfarm payroll data due later in the day and India's inflation data next week would be key in deciding near-term direction. * They also bought Indian equity derivatives worth 26.28 billion rupees on Thursday, according to NSE data. * Heavy institutional buying has helped Indian stocks to overcome worries including U.S. Federal reserve tapering, China slowdown and sticky inflation. * Dealers say apart from the undercurrent of a pre-election rally continued strong foreign flows are a testimony to markets like India being differentiated in the emerging markets space due to improving currency and narrowing current account deficit. * The benchmark BSE index has gained in the month before elections in each of the previous six elections, with the biggest advance coming in 2009 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won a majority. For graphic: (link.reuters.com/xuv37v) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)