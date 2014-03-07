* A unit of Bank of America-Merrill Lynch bought a 0.57 percent
stake in Financial Technologies (India) Ltd via a bulk
deal on Thursday, adding to Wednesday's acquisition of 0.51
percent stake in the trading software provider, NSE data shows.
* Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana S.A. SVB bought 264,159
shares of Financial Technologies at 370.07 rupees a share, in a
transaction worth 97.75 million rupees ($1.60 million).
* Financial Technologies last week appointed a committee to
propose and oversee a restructuring plan that includes finding a
strategic partner and selling of up to 24 percent stake in the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX).
* The company has been under scrutiny after the commodities
regulator deemed the company not fit to run MCX and ordered it
to liquidate most of its stake in the company.
($1 = 61.2500 Indian rupees)
