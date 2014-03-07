* A unit of Bank of America-Merrill Lynch bought a 0.57 percent stake in Financial Technologies (India) Ltd via a bulk deal on Thursday, adding to Wednesday's acquisition of 0.51 percent stake in the trading software provider, NSE data shows. * Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana S.A. SVB bought 264,159 shares of Financial Technologies at 370.07 rupees a share, in a transaction worth 97.75 million rupees ($1.60 million). * Financial Technologies last week appointed a committee to propose and oversee a restructuring plan that includes finding a strategic partner and selling of up to 24 percent stake in the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX). * The company has been under scrutiny after the commodities regulator deemed the company not fit to run MCX and ordered it to liquidate most of its stake in the company. ($1 = 61.2500 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)