* USD/INR likely to fall to new 3-month lows, breaching
61 levels in opening trades. The pair last closed at 61.11/12.
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.47 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
gains 0.28 percent, signalling new record highs
for shares.
* Overseas investors continue heavy buying of Indian shares, at
$207.84 million on Thursday it was their biggest daily purchase
since Dec. 19, provisional exchange data shows.
* The euro hovered near a two-month high against the dollar
early on Friday following a relief rally when the European
Central Bank left its interest rates unchanged.
* Most other Asian currencies like rupiah and Taiwan dollar
trading stronger compared with the U.S. dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* USD/INR spot NDF at 60.98/03, 1-month at 61.28/32.
* A breach of 60.84 will mark the pair's lowest level since Aug.
12.
