* USD/INR likely to fall to new 3-month lows, breaching 61 levels in opening trades. The pair last closed at 61.11/12. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.47 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.28 percent, signalling new record highs for shares. * Overseas investors continue heavy buying of Indian shares, at $207.84 million on Thursday it was their biggest daily purchase since Dec. 19, provisional exchange data shows. * The euro hovered near a two-month high against the dollar early on Friday following a relief rally when the European Central Bank left its interest rates unchanged. * Most other Asian currencies like rupiah and Taiwan dollar trading stronger compared with the U.S. dollar. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR spot NDF at 60.98/03, 1-month at 61.28/32. * A breach of 60.84 will mark the pair's lowest level since Aug. 12. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)