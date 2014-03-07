* India's federal bond yields likely to ease as INR likely to
extend gains. The benchmark 10-year bond yield
closed 5 bps lower at 8.79 pct.
* India cbank says to conduct 14-day term repo auction for 390
billion rupees ($6.32 billion) on Friday.
* Gains in rupee also to support bonds, with INR likely to gain
past 61 to the dollar.
* "The momentum is a bit positive for the last few days.
However, volumes will be hit as many dealers will be away for
the annual bond dealers' conference," says a senior trader.
* RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to meet press after board meet in
New Delhi at 1305 IST.
* India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during the
October-December quarter, helped by government curbs on gold
imports, after two quarters in deficit.
