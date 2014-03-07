* India's federal bond yields likely to ease as INR likely to extend gains. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 5 bps lower at 8.79 pct. * India cbank says to conduct 14-day term repo auction for 390 billion rupees ($6.32 billion) on Friday. * Gains in rupee also to support bonds, with INR likely to gain past 61 to the dollar. * "The momentum is a bit positive for the last few days. However, volumes will be hit as many dealers will be away for the annual bond dealers' conference," says a senior trader. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to meet press after board meet in New Delhi at 1305 IST. * India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during the October-December quarter, helped by government curbs on gold imports, after two quarters in deficit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)