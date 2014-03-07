* USD/INR hits a new three-month low, but fails to break past 61 in early attempts. The pair is flat on day at 61.11/12 after opening at 61.01. * A large U.S. bank buyer in early trades, dealers say. * NSE hits record high, up 0.4 percent. * Overseas investors continue heavy buying of Indian shares. At $207.84 million on Thursday, it was their biggest daily purchase since Dec. 19, provisional exchange data shows. * The euro hovered near a two-month high against the dollar early on Friday following a relief rally when the European Central Bank left its interest rates unchanged. * Most other Asian currencies like rupiah and Taiwan dollar trading stronger compared with the U.S. dollar. See for a snapshot. * A breach of 60.84 will mark the pair's lowest level since Aug. 12. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)