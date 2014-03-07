* USD/INR hits a new three-month low, but fails to
break past 61 in early attempts. The pair is flat on day at
61.11/12 after opening at 61.01.
* A large U.S. bank buyer in early trades, dealers say.
* NSE hits record high, up 0.4 percent.
* Overseas investors continue heavy buying of Indian shares. At
$207.84 million on Thursday, it was their biggest daily purchase
since Dec. 19, provisional exchange data shows.
* The euro hovered near a two-month high against the dollar
early on Friday following a relief rally when the European
Central Bank left its interest rates unchanged.
* Most other Asian currencies like rupiah and Taiwan dollar
trading stronger compared with the U.S. dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* A breach of 60.84 will mark the pair's lowest level since Aug.
12.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)