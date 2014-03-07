* Shares of India's Bharti Airtel rise as much as 4.7 percent after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgrades the company's ratings, traders said. * S&P, late on Thursday, raised Bharti's long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. * The rating agency says the upgrade reflects expectation that Bharti will use its significant free operating cash flows and funds from strategic measures to reduce its leverage to a level that is in line with an "intermediate" financial risk profile. * Bharti shares higher 3.92 percent at 297 rupees as of 0428 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)