* Shares of India's Bharti Airtel rise as much as 4.7
percent after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgrades the
company's ratings, traders said.
* S&P, late on Thursday, raised Bharti's long-term corporate
credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
* The rating agency says the upgrade reflects expectation that
Bharti will use its significant free operating cash flows and
funds from strategic measures to reduce its leverage to a level
that is in line with an "intermediate" financial risk profile.
* Bharti shares higher 3.92 percent at 297 rupees as of 0428
GMT.
