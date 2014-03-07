* Credit Agricole recommends buying INR/IDR 1-month NDF as a
short-term trade.
* Note says INR has jumped 1 pct after December-quarter current
account data, but move seems to have more legs.
* However, for IDR most of the recent good numbers have been
priced in while the latest trade data shows deterioration.
* Both currencies have negative implied yields for 1-month NDFs
but the degree is much more pronounced in case of the IDR,
making it an attractive sell, it says.
* Both countries have similar exposure to external factors,
making a relative value trade attractive.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)