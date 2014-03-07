* Credit Agricole recommends buying INR/IDR 1-month NDF as a short-term trade. * Note says INR has jumped 1 pct after December-quarter current account data, but move seems to have more legs. * However, for IDR most of the recent good numbers have been priced in while the latest trade data shows deterioration. * Both currencies have negative implied yields for 1-month NDFs but the degree is much more pronounced in case of the IDR, making it an attractive sell, it says. * Both countries have similar exposure to external factors, making a relative value trade attractive. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)