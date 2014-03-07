* Capital goods, banks and mid-caps are driving Indian shares to record highs this week, unlike in December when drug makers and software services exporters led the gainers. (link.reuters.com/bas47v) * Analysts attribute the gains to expectations of a rebound in economic growth and more stable inflation. * The outperformance comes amid signs that foreign investors are increasing their holdings in these sectors. * For example, overseas holdings in shares of capital goods companies since mid-September had risen by 37.4 percent to $12.78 billion as of Feb. 28, regulatory data shows, while overseas holdings in banks rose by 10.9 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.73 billion rupees ($207.8 million) on Thursday, their biggest daily purchase since Dec. 19, extending their buying streak to a 15th straight day, totalling more than $1 billion. [ID: nL3N0M40ZQ] (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)