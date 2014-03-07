* Capital goods, banks and mid-caps are driving Indian shares to
record highs this week, unlike in December when drug makers and
software services exporters led the gainers.
(link.reuters.com/bas47v)
* Analysts attribute the gains to expectations of a rebound in
economic growth and more stable inflation.
* The outperformance comes amid signs that foreign investors are
increasing their holdings in these sectors.
* For example, overseas holdings in shares of capital goods
companies since mid-September had risen by 37.4 percent to
$12.78 billion as of Feb. 28, regulatory data shows, while
overseas holdings in banks rose by 10.9 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.73 billion
rupees ($207.8 million) on Thursday, their biggest daily
purchase since Dec. 19, extending their buying streak to a 15th
straight day, totalling more than $1 billion. [ID: nL3N0M40ZQ]
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)