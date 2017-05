* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.82 percent on profit-taking after bond prices rallied in the previous session. * Yields dropped 5 basis points on Thursday, tracking gains in the rupee. * Traders are now awaiting the retail and wholesale price inflation data due next week for direction. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 8.75 percent to 8.85 percent in the near term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)