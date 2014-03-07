* USD/INR extends losses for a fourth day, continues to trade around 61 handle after dropping to a three-month low of 60.9450; last at 61.01/02 vs 61.11/12 Thursday close. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says he expects current account deficit to come in below $40 billion from $45 billion estimate in interim budget. * Stocks trading with big gains, Sensex up 1.4 percent. * Overseas investors continue heavy buying of Indian shares. At $207.84 million on Thursday, it was their biggest daily purchase since Dec. 19, provisional exchange data shows. * The pair headed for its biggest weekly loss in three months, down 1.2 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)