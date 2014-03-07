* USD/INR extends losses for a fourth day, continues to
trade around 61 handle after dropping to a three-month low of
60.9450; last at 61.01/02 vs 61.11/12 Thursday close.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says he expects current
account deficit to come in below $40 billion from $45 billion
estimate in interim budget.
* Stocks trading with big gains, Sensex up 1.4 percent.
* Overseas investors continue heavy buying of Indian shares. At
$207.84 million on Thursday, it was their biggest daily purchase
since Dec. 19, provisional exchange data shows.
* The pair headed for its biggest weekly loss in three months,
down 1.2 percent.
