* Indian foreign exchange and debt markets will await inflation
data next week for direction as the RBI is set to review policy
on April 1.
* Traders say CPI is broadly expected to be close to 9 percent,
with any number significantly below that expected to spark a
rally in debt and the rupee.
* Cash conditions will also be key, given advance tax outflows
in mid-March, although traders do not expect OMO bond purchases
by the RBI.
* The benchmark 10-year government bond is seen
moving in a 8.75 to 8.90 percent range next week while the rupee
is expected to hold in a 60.50 to 62.00 range, with
strong resistance for the rupee expected at around 60.90 levels.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Wed: January industrial output
Manufacturing output
Feb consumer price inflation
Fri: Feb wholesale price inflation
Foreign exchange reserves
