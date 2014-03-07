* Indian foreign exchange and debt markets will await inflation data next week for direction as the RBI is set to review policy on April 1. * Traders say CPI is broadly expected to be close to 9 percent, with any number significantly below that expected to spark a rally in debt and the rupee. * Cash conditions will also be key, given advance tax outflows in mid-March, although traders do not expect OMO bond purchases by the RBI. * The benchmark 10-year government bond is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.90 percent range next week while the rupee is expected to hold in a 60.50 to 62.00 range, with strong resistance for the rupee expected at around 60.90 levels. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wed: January industrial output Manufacturing output Feb consumer price inflation Fri: Feb wholesale price inflation Foreign exchange reserves (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)