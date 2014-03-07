* USD/INR near month forwards spike sharply as dealers cite
heavy paying interest ahead of tax outflows.
* Dealers also citing heaving paying by large state-run bank
likely related to oil swap payments.
* Cash expected to tighten next week on excise, service tax and
advance tax outflows.
* 1-month forward premium at 53 points vs 51 points
last close. It rose to 54 points, last seen early October, as
per Reuters data.
* 2-month forward premium at September-levels, at 105
points vs 103.25 points last close.
