* USD/INR near month forwards spike sharply as dealers cite heavy paying interest ahead of tax outflows. * Dealers also citing heaving paying by large state-run bank likely related to oil swap payments. * Cash expected to tighten next week on excise, service tax and advance tax outflows. * 1-month forward premium at 53 points vs 51 points last close. It rose to 54 points, last seen early October, as per Reuters data. * 2-month forward premium at September-levels, at 105 points vs 103.25 points last close. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)