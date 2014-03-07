Mar 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on friday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date June 21, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 104.495
Yield 0.262 pct
Payment Date March 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.375 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000LB0B9J0
