* Indian shares are seen extending their record-setting rally if
foreign investors continue to buy shares, although the prospect
of profit-taking could dent broad gains.
* Foreign institutional investors on Thursday posted their
biggest daily net purchases of shares since Dec. 19, or a net
12.73 billion rupees ($208 million), to mark a 15th consecutive
buying session.
* However, global markets' reaction to U.S. employment data
later in the day would be key.
* Traders are also cautiously eyeing consumer price inflation
data due on Wednesday, the last report before the RBI's policy
review on April 1.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Tues: Auto sales
Tues: Supreme court to hear Reliance Industries gas
unit pricing petition
Wed: Jan industrial output
Feb consumer price inflation
Fri: Feb wholesale price inflation
Weekly foreign exchange reserves
