* Indian shares are seen extending their record-setting rally if foreign investors continue to buy shares, although the prospect of profit-taking could dent broad gains. * Foreign institutional investors on Thursday posted their biggest daily net purchases of shares since Dec. 19, or a net 12.73 billion rupees ($208 million), to mark a 15th consecutive buying session. * However, global markets' reaction to U.S. employment data later in the day would be key. * Traders are also cautiously eyeing consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday, the last report before the RBI's policy review on April 1. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Tues: Auto sales Tues: Supreme court to hear Reliance Industries gas unit pricing petition Wed: Jan industrial output Feb consumer price inflation Fri: Feb wholesale price inflation Weekly foreign exchange reserves (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)