(Updates foreign flows data) * Indian shares are seen extending their record-setting rally if foreign investors continue to buy shares, although the prospect of profit-taking could dent broad gains. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 25.77 billion rupees ($420.73 million) on Friday, their biggest single-day buying since Dec. 9, extending their buying streak to a 16th day totalling around $1.4 billion, exchange and regulatory data shows. * However, global markets' reaction to U.S. employment data later in the day would be key. * Traders are also cautiously eyeing consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday, the last report before the RBI's policy review on April 1. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Tues: Auto sales Tues: Supreme court to hear Reliance Industries gas unit pricing petition Wed: Jan industrial output Feb consumer price inflation Fri: Feb wholesale price inflation Weekly foreign exchange reserves (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)