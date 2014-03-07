(Updates foreign flows data)
* Indian shares are seen extending their record-setting rally if
foreign investors continue to buy shares, although the prospect
of profit-taking could dent broad gains.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 25.77 billion
rupees ($420.73 million) on Friday, their biggest single-day
buying since Dec. 9, extending their buying streak to a 16th day
totalling around $1.4 billion, exchange and regulatory data
shows.
* However, global markets' reaction to U.S. employment data
later in the day would be key.
* Traders are also cautiously eyeing consumer price inflation
data due on Wednesday, the last report before the RBI's policy
review on April 1.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Tues: Auto sales
Tues: Supreme court to hear Reliance Industries gas
unit pricing petition
Wed: Jan industrial output
Feb consumer price inflation
Fri: Feb wholesale price inflation
Weekly foreign exchange reserves
