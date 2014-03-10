* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index slumps 1.1 percent. * Asian stocks slipped in early trade and the dollar stepped back from its recent highs as disappointing Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine kept risk appetite in check. * Foreign investors posted on Friday their biggest daily purchases since Dec. 9, or a net 25.77 billion rupees ($420.73 million). That marked a 16th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.4 billion. * Traders are also cautiously watching for consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday, the last report before the RBI's policy review on April 1. * Also on watch, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers will release industry sales data for February, when demand remained mostly subdued despite price cuts half-way through the month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)