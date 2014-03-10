* USD/INR likely to open stronger around 61.35 levels, tracking falls in other emerging market forex. * The pair is likely to trade in the 61.20 to 61.60 band during the day, traders say. * Indian foreign exchange and debt markets will await inflation data during the week for direction as the RBI is set to review policy on April 1. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.44 percent. * The yen rose across the board early on Monday as investors gave riskier currencies, such as the Australian dollar, a wide berth after China data fuelled worries about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. * Most other Asian currencies like rupiah and Korean won trading weaker. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR spot NDF at 61.29/31, 1-month at 61.59/61. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)