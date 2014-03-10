Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* USD/INR likely to open stronger around 61.35 levels, tracking falls in other emerging market forex. * The pair is likely to trade in the 61.20 to 61.60 band during the day, traders say. * Indian foreign exchange and debt markets will await inflation data during the week for direction as the RBI is set to review policy on April 1. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.44 percent. * The yen rose across the board early on Monday as investors gave riskier currencies, such as the Australian dollar, a wide berth after China data fuelled worries about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. * Most other Asian currencies like rupiah and Korean won trading weaker. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR spot NDF at 61.29/31, 1-month at 61.59/61. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR