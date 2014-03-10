* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening higher compared with its close of 8.81 percent on Friday, tracking a likely fall in the rupee. * USD/INR likely to open stronger around 61.35 levels, tracking falls in other emerging market forex. * Indian foreign exchange and debt markets will await inflation data next week for direction as the RBI is set to review policy on April 1. * Traders say CPI is broadly expected to be close to 9 percent, with any number significantly below that expected to spark a rally in debt and the rupee. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest levels in six weeks on Friday after jobs gains were stronger than expected in February, which could ease fears of an abrupt slowdown in economic growth and keep the Federal Reserve on track to reduce its monetary stimulus. * Brent futures slipped below $109 a barrel on Monday as data showing an unexpected fall in China's exports added to fears of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy, though geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya limited the falls. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)