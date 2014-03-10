Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening higher compared with its close of 8.81 percent on Friday, tracking a likely fall in the rupee. * USD/INR likely to open stronger around 61.35 levels, tracking falls in other emerging market forex. * Indian foreign exchange and debt markets will await inflation data next week for direction as the RBI is set to review policy on April 1. * Traders say CPI is broadly expected to be close to 9 percent, with any number significantly below that expected to spark a rally in debt and the rupee. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest levels in six weeks on Friday after jobs gains were stronger than expected in February, which could ease fears of an abrupt slowdown in economic growth and keep the Federal Reserve on track to reduce its monetary stimulus. * Brent futures slipped below $109 a barrel on Monday as data showing an unexpected fall in China's exports added to fears of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy, though geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya limited the falls. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR