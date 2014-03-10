* USD/INR trading at 61.29/30 versus its close of 61.08/09 on Friday, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies after the better-than-expected U.S. payrolls data. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.15 to 61.45 range during the session. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see * Domestic shares trading flat to slightly weaker in early trade and will be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows. * Asian stocks slid on Monday and the dollar stepped back from its recent highs as disappointing Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine kept risk appetite in check. * U.S. non-farm payrolls came in stronger-than-expected with data showing employers had added 175,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, up from 129,000 new positions in January. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)