* Morgan Stanley turns "overweight" across all private sector lenders in India, after previously having that stance for only HDFC Bank Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd , ICICI Bank Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd . * The investment bank, in a report dated March 10, says it expects a re-rating across the sector as the bad-loan cycle could be "close to the end" if the economy remains stable. * Morgan Stanley forecasts an improving economy, as indicated by a narrowing current account deficit and a stable currency, while also noting that liquidity has improved and real deposit rates have turned positive. * Private sector lenders extend gains: NSE bank sub-index is up 1.1 percent at 0443 GMT, helping the broader NSE briefly hit a record high earlier in the session. * Expectations for an improving economy and a pause in the RBI's rate-hiking campaign have sparked a rally in the sector. After falling 10 percent in January, the NSE bank sub-index has surged 5.2 percent in February and 11.7 percent so far in March. * The benchmark index briefly hits a record high on the back of continued strong foreign buying in blue chips such as HDFC Bank, but edges lower soon afterwards on profit-taking and because of falls in regional shares. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)