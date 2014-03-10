* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are building up long positions in NSE futures across indexes <0#NIF:>, especially in banks, in an indication they could be betting on a sustained record-setting gain, according to traders. * FIIs have bought index futures worth 38.89 billion Indian rupees ($636.55 million) in March, already heading towards their biggest monthly purchases since October when the total monthly amount reached 45.66 billion rupees. * Meanwhile, their open positions have increased by about 44 percent so far this month, SEBI data shows. * The main NSE index accounts for about 89 percent of the total outstanding positions, while 10 percent is held by Bank index futures <0#NBN:>, exchange data shows. * FIIs posted on Friday their biggest daily purchases since Dec. 9, or a net 25.77 billion rupees ($420.73 million) in India's cash shares. That marked a 16th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.4 billion. ($1 = 61.0950 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)