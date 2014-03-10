* India's five-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 8.53 percent, while the one-year OIS is also 1 bp up at 8.67 percent. * Cash rates should inch up during the week on tax outflows and the overnight rate is expected to edge closer to 9 percent by Friday, says a senior dealer. * "There is some expectation that some extra term repos will get announced to tide over advance tax payments," he added. * Near-end OIS may go up if the expectation gets belied, he added. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers. com@reuters.net)