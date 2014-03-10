Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* India's five-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 8.53 percent, while the one-year OIS is also 1 bp up at 8.67 percent. * Cash rates should inch up during the week on tax outflows and the overnight rate is expected to edge closer to 9 percent by Friday, says a senior dealer. * "There is some expectation that some extra term repos will get announced to tide over advance tax payments," he added. * Near-end OIS may go up if the expectation gets belied, he added. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers. com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
