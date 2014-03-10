* USD/INR at 61.21/22 versus its close of 61.08/09 on Friday but off the day's high of 61.3350, tracking losses in dollar versus other major currencies. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.1 percent. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.15 to 61.45 range during the session and will watch domestic shares, which are down 0.1 percent, for cues on foreign fund flows. * Asian stocks fell sharply and the dollar stepped back from its recent highs as surprisingly weak Chinese trade data rattled investors already on edge over the crisis in Ukraine. * U.S. non-farm payrolls, however, came in stronger-than-expected with data showing employers had added 175,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, up from 129,000 new positions in January. The data had helped the pair gain initially. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)