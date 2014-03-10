Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* USD/INR at 61.21/22 versus its close of 61.08/09 on Friday but off the day's high of 61.3350, tracking losses in dollar versus other major currencies. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.1 percent. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.15 to 61.45 range during the session and will watch domestic shares, which are down 0.1 percent, for cues on foreign fund flows. * Asian stocks fell sharply and the dollar stepped back from its recent highs as surprisingly weak Chinese trade data rattled investors already on edge over the crisis in Ukraine. * U.S. non-farm payrolls, however, came in stronger-than-expected with data showing employers had added 175,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, up from 129,000 new positions in January. The data had helped the pair gain initially. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR