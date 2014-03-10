US STOCKS-Wall St pares losses after Trump meets US company execs
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
* Shares of Indian metal companies plunged after data on Saturday showed China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, raising fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. * India's BSE metals index is down 7.2 percent year-to-date, while the benchmark BSE index is up 3.4 percent in the same period. * "Metal stocks have not yet participated in the ongoing rally on fears relating to the slowdown in China," said Varun Khandelwal, fund manager, Bullero Capital Pvt Ltd. "The recent trade data from China was rather poor; it also affirmed that the earlier negative print was not an aberration in data." * BSE-listed shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd fall 2.7 percent. Steel Authority of India loses 2.7 percent while Tata Steel is down 1.6 percent. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.
* Futures down: Dow 19 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)