* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is still up 2 basis points at 8.83 percent, though off its session high of 8.85 percent. * Dealers awaiting the release of February CPI data with a reading of 8.20 percent or below and a core reading of sub-8 percent to be positive for bonds. * INR also recovers most losses, which is also helping bonds. * A Reuters poll shows retail inflation likely eased to 8.35 percent in February, while WPI also likely eased to 4.99 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)