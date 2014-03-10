* USD/INR trading at 61.03/04 versus its close of 61.08/09 on Friday, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket and retreating sharply from the day's high of 61.3350. * Further losses in the pair, however, seen limited due to dollar demand from oil refiners, dealers say. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies trading down 0.04 percent. * The main share index trading up 0.4 percent after having been flat to slightly lower through most part of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)