Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
BANGALORE, Mar 10 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38500 ICS-201(B22mm) 39000 ICS-102(B22mm) 27700 ICS-103(23mm) 32400 ICS-104(24mm) 36700 ICS-202(26mm) 42100 ICS-105(26mm) 38300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39000 ICS-105(27mm) 42200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 39800 ICS-105MMA(27) 40100 ICS-105PHR(28) 43200 ICS-105(28mm) 40800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41500 ICS-105(29mm) 41400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42000 ICS-105(30mm) 41600 ICS-105(31mm) 42200 ICS-106(32mm) 42900 ICS-107(34mm) 62000
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR