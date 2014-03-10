Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Dexia Crédit Local

Guarantor The Notes benefit from an unconditional

and irrevocable first demand guarantee from

the States of Belgium (51.41%), France (45.59%)

and Luxembourg (3.00%)

Issue Amount 1.75 Billion euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.363

Yield 1.497 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 79.7 basis points

Over the July 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, Deutsche Bank and

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1045697494

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)