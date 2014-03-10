Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank of England
Issue Amount $2 billion
Maturity Date March 17, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.976
Reoffer price 99.976
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 12.25 bp
Over the 0.625 pct Feb 2017 UST
Payment Date March 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Royal
Bank of Canada CM, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs International, HSBC and Morgan
Stanley.
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Reg S ISIN XS1045278410
144A ISIN US06425YAF60
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)