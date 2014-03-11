* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.09 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.31 percent. * Asian markets were finding their feet on Tuesday after a rocky ride the previous session, though uncertainty about the true state of China's economy kept the mood brittle and commodity prices depressed. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 12.54 billion rupees ($206 million) on Monday, marking a 17th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.6 billion, exchange data showed. * Indian shares are likely to trade cautious as markets hit a record high for the third straight day on Monday. ($1 = 60.8750 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)