Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.09 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.31 percent. * Asian markets were finding their feet on Tuesday after a rocky ride the previous session, though uncertainty about the true state of China's economy kept the mood brittle and commodity prices depressed. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 12.54 billion rupees ($206 million) on Monday, marking a 17th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.6 billion, exchange data showed. * Indian shares are likely to trade cautious as markets hit a record high for the third straight day on Monday. ($1 = 60.8750 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
