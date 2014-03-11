Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* USD/INR likely to open flat in the 60.90 range on Tuesday a day after the pair hit a 7-month low. The pair last closed at 60.85/86. * The Indian rupee rallied to its highest level in seven months on Monday as foreign investors continued to buy into both equities and debt, even as most other Asian currencies fell after surprisingly weak Chinese trade data. * Traders expect the pair to trade in the 60.80 to 61.30 range for the day. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 12.54 billion rupees ($206 million) on Monday, marking a 17th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.6 billion, exchange data showed. * The yen wobbled in a narrow range in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Bank of Japan later in the session. * Most other Asian currencies like the rupiah and Taiwan dollar trading stronger compared with the U.S. dollar. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR spot NDF at 60.91/93, 1-month at 61.19/21. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR