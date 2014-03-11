* USD/INR likely to open flat in the 60.90 range on Tuesday a day after the pair hit a 7-month low. The pair last closed at 60.85/86. * The Indian rupee rallied to its highest level in seven months on Monday as foreign investors continued to buy into both equities and debt, even as most other Asian currencies fell after surprisingly weak Chinese trade data. * Traders expect the pair to trade in the 60.80 to 61.30 range for the day. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 12.54 billion rupees ($206 million) on Monday, marking a 17th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.6 billion, exchange data showed. * The yen wobbled in a narrow range in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Bank of Japan later in the session. * Most other Asian currencies like the rupiah and Taiwan dollar trading stronger compared with the U.S. dollar. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR spot NDF at 60.91/93, 1-month at 61.19/21. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)