Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
(Corrects 1st bullet point to note rupee, not 10-year bond, hit 7-mth high on Monday. Also corrects quote in 2nd bullet point to note traders says yield may open higher, not lower) * India's federal bond yields likely to open marginally higher after the benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 6 bps lower at 8.75 percent on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a seven-month high against the dollar. * "Yesterday it closed on a positive note, probably may open a 1 bp or so higher today but generally the mood is positive," says a trader. * Gains in the rupee likely to support bonds, but the market is cautious ahead of retail inflation data on Wednesday. * USD/INR likely to open flat in the 60.90 range on Tuesday, a day after the pair hit a 7-month low. The pair last closed at 60.85/86. * Foreign investors have been strong buyers with net inflows of $5.82 billion in debt this year on growing confidence the Reserve Bank of India is committed to fighting inflation after it raised interest rates by 75 bps since September. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR