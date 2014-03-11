(Corrects 1st bullet point to note rupee, not 10-year bond, hit 7-mth high on Monday. Also corrects quote in 2nd bullet point to note traders says yield may open higher, not lower) * India's federal bond yields likely to open marginally higher after the benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 6 bps lower at 8.75 percent on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a seven-month high against the dollar. * "Yesterday it closed on a positive note, probably may open a 1 bp or so higher today but generally the mood is positive," says a trader. * Gains in the rupee likely to support bonds, but the market is cautious ahead of retail inflation data on Wednesday. * USD/INR likely to open flat in the 60.90 range on Tuesday, a day after the pair hit a 7-month low. The pair last closed at 60.85/86. * Foreign investors have been strong buyers with net inflows of $5.82 billion in debt this year on growing confidence the Reserve Bank of India is committed to fighting inflation after it raised interest rates by 75 bps since September. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)