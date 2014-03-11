Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* Indian government bonds rise to their one-month high in early trade as the rupee continues to rally to new seven-month highs. The 10-year yield falls to 8.73 percent, its lowest since Feb. 12; last flat on the day at 8.75 percent. * "There was a surge in buying in late trade by private and foreign banks (on Monday) as the rupee hit a seven-month high," says a senior dealer. * Foreign banks were net buyers of 2.79 billion rupees while private banks bought 1.94 billion rupees on Monday. * Next key data: February retail inflation data on Wednesday, with traders to particularly focus on whether the core number comes in below 8 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
