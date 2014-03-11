* Indian government bonds rise to their one-month high in early trade as the rupee continues to rally to new seven-month highs. The 10-year yield falls to 8.73 percent, its lowest since Feb. 12; last flat on the day at 8.75 percent. * "There was a surge in buying in late trade by private and foreign banks (on Monday) as the rupee hit a seven-month high," says a senior dealer. * Foreign banks were net buyers of 2.79 billion rupees while private banks bought 1.94 billion rupees on Monday. * Next key data: February retail inflation data on Wednesday, with traders to particularly focus on whether the core number comes in below 8 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)