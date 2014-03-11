Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* USD/INR trading at 60.64/65 versus its close of 60.85/86 on Monday after hitting a seven-month low of 60.5925 earlier in the session, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies and higher domestic shares. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Local shares trading up 0.2 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders say foreign fund inflows into debt and equities continuing to boost the local unit. * The pair is seen moving in a 60.50 to 60.90 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR