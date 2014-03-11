* USD/INR trading at 60.64/65 versus its close of 60.85/86 on Monday after hitting a seven-month low of 60.5925 earlier in the session, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies and higher domestic shares. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Local shares trading up 0.2 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders say foreign fund inflows into debt and equities continuing to boost the local unit. * The pair is seen moving in a 60.50 to 60.90 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)