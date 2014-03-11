* Shares in Sesa Sterlite Ltd fell as much as 3.24 percent, adding to their 1.2 percent fall in the previous session, as iron ore prices posted their biggest one-day drop in over four years on Monday. * Sesa is India's largest private sector iron ore exporter. * Sesa shares are down 11.3 percent so far this year, widely under-performing the NSE's 3.6 percent gain. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)