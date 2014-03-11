BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
* Shares in Sesa Sterlite Ltd fell as much as 3.24 percent, adding to their 1.2 percent fall in the previous session, as iron ore prices posted their biggest one-day drop in over four years on Monday. * Sesa is India's largest private sector iron ore exporter. * Sesa shares are down 11.3 percent so far this year, widely under-performing the NSE's 3.6 percent gain. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)