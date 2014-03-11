BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* India's broader NSE index falls 0.4 percent, retreating further after hitting a record high at 6,562.85 earlier in the day, which had marked its third consecutive all-time high. * A fall, if sustained, would snap a five-day winning run in which the index gained 5 percent. * Profit-taking hits some of the recent outperformers: Reliance Industries Ltd is down 0.56 percent after surging 9.7 percent over the previous three sessions, while HDFC Bank Ltd loses 1.25 percent after jumping 9.8 percent over the same period. * Meanwhile, metal stocks continue to fall, with metal index falling 2.5 percent for the second consecutive day on rising fears of a slowdown in China. Tata Steel is down 4.04 percent while Hindalco Industries is down 3.69 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)