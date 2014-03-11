* USD/INR trading at 60.67/68 versus its close of 60.85/86, boosted by dollar selling by custodian banks and tracking gains in other Asian units versus the greenback. * The February trade data failed to have much impact as it was largely in line but a fall in exports could be a small negative which will limit a sharp drop in USD/INR, traders say. * India's trade deficit narrowed in February on sharp fall in imports which could further ease pressure on the country's current account balance but merchandise exports fell 3.67 percent year-on-year to $25.69 billion, compared with a 3.8 percent growth in January. * The next key resistance for the pair is seen at around 60.60 levels, which, if broken, can take it to 59.90, traders say. * The domestic sharemarket will continue to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. The main share index currently trading down 0.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)