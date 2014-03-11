Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* USD/INR trading at 60.67/68 versus its close of 60.85/86, boosted by dollar selling by custodian banks and tracking gains in other Asian units versus the greenback. * The February trade data failed to have much impact as it was largely in line but a fall in exports could be a small negative which will limit a sharp drop in USD/INR, traders say. * India's trade deficit narrowed in February on sharp fall in imports which could further ease pressure on the country's current account balance but merchandise exports fell 3.67 percent year-on-year to $25.69 billion, compared with a 3.8 percent growth in January. * The next key resistance for the pair is seen at around 60.60 levels, which, if broken, can take it to 59.90, traders say. * The domestic sharemarket will continue to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. The main share index currently trading down 0.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR