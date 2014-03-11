* USD/INR recovers all losses to trade marginally stronger on the day at 60.87/88 versus its close of 60.85/86 after government sources say the country has put plans for inclusion in a global bond index on hold. * India has put on ice plans to join major emerging market bond indexes that would require it to remove restrictions on foreign capital inflows, two sources said, signalling easing concerns about the rupee and the balance of payments. * Traders say they were hoping the inclusion plans would materialise sometime over the next year if not immediately, but as they have been put on hold, the wait would likely be longer. * Dollar inflows from custodian banks, however, are continuing and should limit sharp gains in the pair beyond 60.90-60.95 levels, dealers say. * Losses in the domestic share market are also aiding sentiment for the pair. The main share index is trading down 0.5 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)