Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* USD/INR recovers all losses to trade marginally stronger on the day at 60.87/88 versus its close of 60.85/86 after government sources say the country has put plans for inclusion in a global bond index on hold. * India has put on ice plans to join major emerging market bond indexes that would require it to remove restrictions on foreign capital inflows, two sources said, signalling easing concerns about the rupee and the balance of payments. * Traders say they were hoping the inclusion plans would materialise sometime over the next year if not immediately, but as they have been put on hold, the wait would likely be longer. * Dollar inflows from custodian banks, however, are continuing and should limit sharp gains in the pair beyond 60.90-60.95 levels, dealers say. * Losses in the domestic share market are also aiding sentiment for the pair. The main share index is trading down 0.5 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR