Any recovery in the European beverages sector is likely to
sidestep Remy Cointreau as its focus on China comes
back to bite.
** Remy shares have rallied 17% over the past month and have
now inched up ahead of the CAC on year-to-date
performance. link.reuters.com/sak57v
** Move higher has coincided with a spike in demand to
borrow shares. Shares on loan as a percentage of shares
outstanding has doubled since late 2013 and currently sits at
just under 10%, according to Markit.
** The rally has taken P/E valuations to a rich premium over
the 10-year median and just shy of the 2007 high of 25.7 times.
Meanwhile estimates of forward earnings have come off sharply
largely on China weakness. link.reuters.com/bak57v
** The stock ranks poorly against peers and StarMine
estimates that 90% of the beverage stocks in Europe offer better
relative value than Remy based on metrics such as EV/Sales, P/B
and cash flow.
** The European beverage sector reported the weakest sales
growth in three years in 2013, according to Bernstein, although
margins improved for almost every company. Except Remy.
** Remy Cointreau insists it will keep up its efforts in
China and is pinning hopes on a recovery.
